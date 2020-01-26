76ers' Shake Milton: Flirts with double-double in start
Milton started at shooting guard and finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 108-91 win over the Lakers.
Milton was a surprise choice to replace Josh Richardson (hamstring) in the starting five, but he acquitted himself well while filling a low-usage role alongside Ben Simmons in the starting five. The second-year player will have a good chance at sticking in the rotation while Richardson remains sidelined for around 2-to-3 weeks, though Milton will likely be the top candidate to move back to the bench when Joel Embiid (finger) returns to action. Embiid will be re-evaluated Monday and is holding out hope that he'll be cleared to play at some point later this week.
