Milton will start Friday's game against the Hawks.

With the Sixers resting all of their starters, Milton gets the nod at point guard and will be joined by Georges Niang, Jaden Springer, Jalen McDaniels and Paul Reed. Across his previous nine starts this season, Milton has averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 38.1 minutes per game.