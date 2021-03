Milton had 10 points (5-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and eight boards in Thursday's win over the Bulls.

The Sixers were able to take care of business without their two best players, but it wasn't an overly impressive night for Milton, who saw 24 minutes and once again struggled from the field. The reserve guard has scored in double-figures in six straight games, but he's hovering around 41 percent shooting over that span. Over his last five games, Milton is a combined 3-of-16 from deep.