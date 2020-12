Milton recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes in the 113-107 win against Washington on Wednesday.

Milton put together a strong performance off the bench in the win Wednesday, finishing a a game-best plus-33 in his 30 minutes. Milton's size and shooting are an intriguing combination, and he'll continue to lead a Sixers' bench unit that doesn't feature many other scorers.