Milton ended with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Thursday's 125-108 victory over the Kings.

Milton scored in double-digits for the sixth time in his last seven games, a span that has seen him put up top-20 numbers in standard formats. With Ben Simmons (back) sidelined indefinitely, Milton figures to be a key piece for the 76ers as they make a push for a top-four spot in the East. His value is heavily reliant on scoring and doing so at an efficient rate. Should that waiver, his overall production could take hit. However, the playing appears almost guaranteed and he should be on a roster in almost every league.