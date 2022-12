Milton contributed six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), four rebounds and three assists in 24 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 133-122 overtime win over the Lakers.

Milton failed to get into any sort of rhythm Friday, picking up a third foul early in the second quarter before ultimately fouling out prior to overtime. His stretch of fantasy relevance seems to be coming to a close with James Harden back and Tyrese Maxey (foot) approaching a return to the hardwood.