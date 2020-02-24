Play

Milton will start Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

Earlier Monday, indications were that Raul Neto would get the first crack at replacing Ben Simmons, but the Sixers will instead go with Milton on Monday. He's coming off of a 17-point, two-assist game in Saturday's loss to Milwaukee. Al Horford will also move back into the starting five Monday.

