Milton finished with 24 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 107-99 victory over Orlando.

Milton fell just one rebound shy of a triple-double, but he still managed to register his first double-double of the 2022-23 campaign. He continues to put up impressive numbers in place of Tyrese Maxey (foot), averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists since entering the starting lineup four games ago.