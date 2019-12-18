76ers' Shake Milton: Leads G League squad to victory
Milton supplied 32 points (10-16 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT) to go with three assists and three rebounds across 28 minutes Tuesday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 139-124 win over the Greensboro Swarm.
With minutes hard to come by for Milton at the NBA level, the 76ers sent him to the G League to pick up some playing time. Despite coming off the bench for Delaware, Milton still turned in a game-high scoring total. He'll likely return to Philadelphia in the near future, but his big performance in the G League isn't likely to impact his standing in coach Brett Brown's rotation.
