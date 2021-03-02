Milton scored 26 points (9-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with four rebounds and four assists in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Milton was able to take advantage of extended garbage time to play a team-high 30 minutes, while the Sixers' starters sat most of the fourth quarter. It was good to see Milton get back on track from three after going a combined 0-of-5 from beyond the arc over his last two games. Milton's 26 points were his most in any game since Jan. 16, when he put up 28 in a loss to Memphis.