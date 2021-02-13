Milton (ankle) doesn't have a timetable for a return, and coach Doc Rivers estimates that Milton will remain sidelined for the remainder of the Sixers' road trip, which ends after Monday's game in Utah, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Milton missed Thursday's game against Portland with a sprained left ankle, and it seems like the injury is relatively serious. That said, unless an official timetable is established, the guard will likely continue to be ruled out on a game-to-game basis.