Milton managed six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and four rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 109-104 win over the Knicks.

Milton coughed up three turnovers and now has twice as many giveaways (eight) as assists (four) through six appearances. Given the team's depth and the fact that he's still spending a lot of time developing in the G League, the 23-year-old sophomore likely shouldn't be relied upon for fantasy purposes.