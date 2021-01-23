Milton played 18 minutes off the bench in Friday's 122-110 win over the Celtics, scoring six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal.

Since clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols earlier this month, Milton had been riding high over his first three games back in action, with the third-year guard averaging 25.0 points, 4.0 assists, 2.3 treys, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 29.7 minutes. While regression was inevitable for Milton since he converted 58.1 percent of his field-goal attempts over that stretch, his downturn in production Friday had more to do with his steep drop in playing time. Seth Curry (conditioning, COVID-19) rejoined the starting five after a seven-game absence and played 27 minutes, resulting in Milton and Tyrese Maxey (six minutes) having their roles downsized the most. Milton should be a bit better than this moving forward, but he can probably be penciled in for around 20-to-25 minutes when the 76ers have their full complement of rotation players available. That may not be enough playing time for Milton to warrant a roster spot in 12-team leagues.