Milton scored 15 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 21 minutes in Friday's preseason win over the Pacers.

No player on the roster topped 26 minutes, with nearly the entire team taking the floor at some point. Milton took advantage of his opportunity and was particularly aggressive getting to the line. He should get minutes backing up Ben Simmons in the regular season opener Wednesday against the Wizards.