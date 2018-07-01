76ers' Shake Milton: Missing summer league with back injury
Milton won't be available for the 76ers during the summer league after suffering a stress fracture in his back during the pre-draft process, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The 76ers plan to re-evaluate Milton in approximately three weeks, at which point he could receive clearance to resume on-court workouts. The second-round rookie's absence from the summer league will be detrimental to his chances of earning a roster spot out of training camp, so it wouldn't be surprising if Milton elected not to sign with the 76ers and instead chose to began his career in the G League or overseas.
