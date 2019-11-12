76ers' Shake Milton: Officially cleared
Milton (knee) has been cleared to play Tuesday against Cleveland, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
Milton was listed as probable on the Sixers' injury report, so his availability isn't a surprise. With Ben Simmons (shoulder) also cleared to play, Milton will slot into his usual role off the bench.
