76ers' Shake Milton: Out at least two weeks
Milton underwent surgery to repair his broken finger Tuesday and will be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
While Milton has appeared in 12 games for the 76ers this season, he suffered the injury while playing for the teams G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Given that he's been back and forth between the two squads all season, his absence will not have any impact on the team's rotation after the All-Star break.
