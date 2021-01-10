Milton (COVID-19) will not play in Monday's game against the Hawks, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

The situation surrounding the Sixers remains somewhat clouded, but the team will be without Milton, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Vincent Poirier, Seth Curry and Terrance Ferguson on Monday. With Ben Simmons (knee) ruled out as well, rookie Tyrese Maxey will likely be forced into a larger role.