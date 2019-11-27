76ers' Shake Milton: Out Wednesday with illness
Milton is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Kings with an upper-respiratory illness.
Milton didn't play in the 76ers' previous game Monday in Toronto, but that was due to a coach's decision rather than the illness. The second-year player's absence Wednesday thus shouldn't impact coach Brett Brown's rotation.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.