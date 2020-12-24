Milton recorded 19 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3PT, 5-7 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 30 minutes in the 113-107 win against Washington on Wednesday.

Milton put together a strong performance off the bench in the win Wednesday. The guard was handed additional minutes, most likely due to the underwhelming performance from his fellow teammate Danny Green. This situation will be something to monitor into the next few fixtures, as Milton could receive a chance in the starting rotation. Nonetheless, he continued to fill his shoes as a role player and is an important part of Philadelphia's depth.