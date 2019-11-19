76ers' Shake Milton: Playing for Delaware
Milton will suit up for Tuesday's G League game against Canton, Rich Hofmann of The Athletic reports.
Milton will be sent down for Tuesday's action to get some run, considering he's logged just 13 minutes since Oct. 30. He'll likely be back up with the Sixers for Wednesday's matchup against the Knicks.
