76ers' Shake Milton: Playing time evaporates
Milton saw one minute of action in Tuesday's 110-103 win over the Clippers, registering no statistics during his time on the court.
Milton went from starting the previous eight games to essentially falling out of the rotation entirely while he surrendered his spot on the top unit to Josh Richardson. With Richardson turning in by far the best outing of his first three games back from a hamstring injury (21 points, five rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 32 minutes) and new pickups Glenn Robinson and Alec Burks now both integrated into the mix, Milton will likely find playing time difficult to come by moving forward.
