76ers' Shake Milton: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win
Milton totaled six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and two blocks in 11 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.
Milton finished with a career high block total while matching his most plentiful allotment of minutes through nine appearances. The rookie has been used sporadically, and the absences of Jimmy Butler (illness) and Wilson Chandler (illness) played a part in Milton being part of the first group of substitutions in the first quarter.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...