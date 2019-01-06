Milton totaled six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, and two blocks in 11 minutes during Saturday's 106-100 win over the Mavericks.

Milton finished with a career high block total while matching his most plentiful allotment of minutes through nine appearances. The rookie has been used sporadically, and the absences of Jimmy Butler (illness) and Wilson Chandler (illness) played a part in Milton being part of the first group of substitutions in the first quarter.