Milton managed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 11 minutes during Friday's 123-98 win over the Wizards.

Milton played well in his regular season debut. The team has an open roster spot in the aftermath of the two-for-one trade that brought back Jimmy Butler, and it's possible the 76ers will convert Milton's two-way contract into a standard deal. Regardless, the rookie is unlikely to make an impact in fantasy this season.