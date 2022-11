Milton totaled two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT) and one rebound across 12 minutes during Monday's 100-88 win over the Suns.

Milton saw double-digit minutes for the third straight game, but in the wake of James Harden's (foot) injury, he's not seeing enough of a playing-time boost to warrant consideration in most leagues. Instead, it's been offseason addition De'Anthony Melton who's clearly benefited most from Harden's absence.