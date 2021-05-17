Milton produced 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine assists, four rebounds, two blocked shots and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 128-117 win over the Magic.

Milton was effective in delivering the ball to several playmakers despite a nagging knee injury. His involvement in the offense will be interesting to watch as the playoffs begin. Tyrese Maxey made a big statement for more playing time in the season finale, and Doc Rivers may give him more run, especially if any postseason games get out of hand. More time for Maxey would result in a reduced role for Milton.