Milton provided 28 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two assists, a rebound and a steal across 36 minutes in Saturday's 129-105 win over the Kings.

With Ben Simmons sitting out Saturday's game and Seth Curry also sidelined, Milton had an excellent opportunity to post a big score. He delivered with an excellent shooting performance in the spot start. Saturday was only his second start of the season, and he's proven capable of significant production when it's his turn to step up. Unfortunately for Milton, he depends on Second-unit appearances to do most of his damage, making his minutes difficult to predict.