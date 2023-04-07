Milton produced 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds, 10 assists and one block over 27 minutes during Thursday's 129-101 loss to the Heat.

Milton cobbled together the first double-double of his career, taking advantage of a game that mattered very little for the 76ers. With De'Anthony Melton (calf) going down, Milton was able to see a few extra minutes. He made the most of his opportunity, something he has done periodically throughout the season. The 76ers may opt to rest a few players in their final two games, meaning Milton could be a viable streaming consideration, even in 12-team leagues.