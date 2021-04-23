Milton played 26 minutes off the bench in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee, finishing with 20 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 26 minutes.

Milton returned to the bench after starting in Philadelphia's previous contest. The third-year guard thrived in the reserve role, finishing second on the team in scoring while draining three of his five attempts from beyond the arc. Milton came into the contest averaging just 6.3 points on 25.0 percent shooting over his past three games, so he'll look to build upon Thursday's strong effort moving forward.