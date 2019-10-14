Milton collected nine points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 10 minutes during the 76ers' 126-94 preseason win over the Magic on Sunday.

Milton had gotten run with the starting five in the 76ers exhibition win over the Hornets on Friday, but he was back in his usual second-unit role Sunday. The 2018 second-round pick could start the season as the primary backup to Ben Simmons at point guard, although veterans Trey Burke and Raul Neto are also on hand and vying for the role.