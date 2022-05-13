Milton logged 15 points (6-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals in 28 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 99-90 loss to the Heat in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

While Milton put together a strong performance, the rest of the 76ers' second unit managed only seven points combined. It's the first time the 25-year-old guard has scored in double digits since the first game of the opening-round series against the Raptors, and assuming Philly picks up his affordable club option for 2022-23, Milton's role next season figures to be inconsistent once again behind Tyrese Maxey and James Harden in the backcourt.