Milton played 20 minutes off the bench and added 15 points (7-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's OT loss to the Bucks.

Milton ended a two-game streak with which he failed to score in double figures while recording his first steal and nailing his first triple in his last three games. Philly saw seven players score in double-digits and Milton's 15 points were good for third most on the team during Wednesday's loss despite coming off the bench. Through seven March contests, Milton is averaging 12.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds while playing 23.1 minutes per game.