Milton is questionable for Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to health and safety protocols.
Milton is one of several 76ers who are questionable for Saturday's contest after Seth Curry tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey could see increased playing time if Milton is unable to suit up.
