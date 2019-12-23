Play

Milton has been recalled by the 76ers and will join the team for Monday's game against Detroit, Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Milton will rejoin the 76ers after dropping 32 points in Thursday's G League contest with Greensboro. He's played sparingly for his parent club, seeing action in just nine games and averaging 3.9 points in 9.1 minutes per contest at the NBA level this season.

