76ers' Shake Milton: Remains in starting five
Milton will draw another start Tuesday against Golden State, Justin Grasso of Sports Illustrated reports.
Shake Milton remains part of the starting five even with Joel Embiid making his return to the lineup, pushing Matisse Thybulle to the bench. Milton finished with seven points, nine boards, three assists and a steal across 25 minutes in his last start Saturday against the Lakers.
