76ers' Shake Milton: Remains out following surgery
Milton (finger) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.
Milton has been sidelined since Feb. 5 after breaking a finger while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and subsequently requiring surgery. The 76ers estimated that Milton would be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks following the procedure, but the short end of that timetable has passed without the club having passed along a definitive target date for the rookie's return. Even once he's healthy again, Milton is unlikely to be included in the 76ers' rotation.
More News
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Out at least two weeks•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Expected to miss extended time•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Returns to parent club•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Scores 10 points in eight minutes•
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...