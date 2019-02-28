Milton (finger) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Thunder.

Milton has been sidelined since Feb. 5 after breaking a finger while playing for the G League's Delaware Blue Coats and subsequently requiring surgery. The 76ers estimated that Milton would be sidelined 2-to-3 weeks following the procedure, but the short end of that timetable has passed without the club having passed along a definitive target date for the rookie's return. Even once he's healthy again, Milton is unlikely to be included in the 76ers' rotation.