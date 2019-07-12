76ers' Shake Milton: Remains out Friday
Milton (ankle) will not play in the Sixers' final summer league game against the Raptors on Friday, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Milton suffered a sprained left ankle earlier in the week during a game against the Thunder, and he'll continue to be held out Friday. The next time we'll see him is potentially in the preseason.
