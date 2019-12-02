76ers' Shake Milton: Returns from G League
The 76ers recalled Milton from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats on Monday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Milton should be available for the 76ers' game Monday versus Utah, but he's not a lock to be included in coach Brett Brown's rotation. Across eight games at the NBA level this season, Milton is averaging 3.8 points in 8.8 minutes while shooting 34.5 percent from the field.
