76ers' Shake Milton: Returns to action
Milton (knee) played 10 minutes off the bench and finished with three points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one assist Wednesday in the 76ers' 112-97 loss to the Magic.
After missing six games with a mild left knee sprain, Milton was available for the front end of the back-to-back set Tuesday against the Cavaliers. Milton ultimately didn't play in the one-point loss, but coach Brett Brown turned to the second-year guard in the second half of the back-to-back set. The poor shooting outing likely won't help Milton's case for being a fixture in the rotation moving forward, as Furkan Korkmaz and Raul Neto look like Brown's preferred second-unit guards at this time.
