76ers' Shake Milton: Returns to parent club
Milton scored 11 points (4-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes Saturday in the 76ers' 126-110 loss to the Nuggets.
A slew of injuries left the 76ers with only nine players on the 15-man roster available for Saturday, prompting the team to bring both of its two-way players (Milton and Haywood Highsmith) back from the G League's Delaware Blue Coats. Milton produced well during his time off the bench, but he'll most likely drop out of the rotation Tuesday against the Lakers, when all of Joel Embiid (rest), Jimmy Butler (wrist) and Wilson Chandler (hamstring) are expected to return to action. Expect Milton to head back to the G League in short order.
