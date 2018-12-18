Milton supplied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt) and four rebounds in eight minutes during Monday's 123-96 loss to the Spurs.

Milton didn't see the court until the result of the game was essentially no longer in question. However, that didn't stop him from showing out, as he scored more points in this one than he had in his first five appearances combined (five points across 28 minutes prior to Monday). The team is starved for depth and two-way production along the wing, and Milton may boast the size (6-6, 207 lbs.) and skills to make an impact. With that being said, coach Brett Brown will need to give Milton a chance outside of garbage time before fantasy owners should consider relying on the rookie.