Milton registered 11 points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes off the bench in Saturday's overtime loss against the Cavaliers.

Milton didn't have his best scoring performance and struggled a bit from the field, but he still ended as just one of three Philadelphia players that scored in double digits in this one. Milton has proven to be a reliable scoring asset for the 76ers while coming off the bench, but his inconsistencies on a game-to-game basis certainly limit his upside going forward.