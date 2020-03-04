Milton had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) and six assists in Tuesday night's loss to the Lakers.

Milton burst onto the scene with a huge game against the Clippers over the weekend, but he was stifled by the Lakers' defense on Tuesday, taking only nine shots in 29 minutes. He did record three steals, however, and he knocked down a pair of threes, extending his streak to four games with multiple three-pointers made. Milton should continue to see elevated minutes so long as Ben Simmons (back) -- and to a lesser degree, Josh Richardson (concussion) -- remain out.