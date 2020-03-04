76ers' Shake Milton: Scores 12 in loss to Lakers
Milton had 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 2-4 FT) and six assists in Tuesday night's loss to the Lakers.
Milton burst onto the scene with a huge game against the Clippers over the weekend, but he was stifled by the Lakers' defense on Tuesday, taking only nine shots in 29 minutes. He did record three steals, however, and he knocked down a pair of threes, extending his streak to four games with multiple three-pointers made. Milton should continue to see elevated minutes so long as Ben Simmons (back) -- and to a lesser degree, Josh Richardson (concussion) -- remain out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...