Milton scored 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with four assists and two rebounds in a 108-98 victory over the Warriors on Tuesday.

Milton's hot stretch scoring the basketball continued, as he has scored in double figures in each of his last four games. The guard has also seen his shot attempts increase over that same period with Joel Embiid (knee) and Seth Curry (ankle) both out of the lineup. Over the last four games, Milton has been the team's second-leading scorer at 19.3 points per game while also adding 3.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds.