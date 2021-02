Milton had 13 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Hornets.

The 24-year-old tweaked his knee during the first half and headed to the locker room, but he checked out fine and was able to retake the court. Milton is averaging 9.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 20.5 minutes while shooting 36.4 percent from the field over the past six games.