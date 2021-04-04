Milton posted 14 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's win over the Timberwolves.

The 24-year-old has now scored double-digit points in nine straight games, a span in which he's averaged 17.4 points, 3.0 assists and 1.5 three-pointers while shooting 51.2 percent from the field. Milton has played at least 20 minutes off the bench during the aforementioned nine-game stretch, and he should continue hovering anywhere between 20-30 minutes a game the rest of the way for the No. 1 seeded 76ers.