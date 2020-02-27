Milton accumulated 20 points (8-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

Milton was the only starter who didn't struggle, as Joel Embiid (shoulder) left in the first quarter and most of the team couldn't buy a bucket. Milton seems likely to log no shortage of minutes again during Thursday's matchup versus the Knicks, and the 76ers may lean on him fairly heavily while Ben Simmons (back) is out for at least the next couple weeks.