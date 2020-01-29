76ers' Shake Milton: Scores season-high 11
Milton managed 11 points (5-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.
Milton finished with season highs in scoring and minutes while drawing another start in place of Josh Richardson (hamstring). Milton has earned at least 23 minutes in three straight matchups, and he seems likely to hold onto the starting shooting guard gig until Richardson is able to return to action.
