Milton scored a team-high 24 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT) to go with seven assists and one rebounds across 36 minutes in a 122-109 loss to Brooklyn on Thursday.

Milton found a rhythm in the second half, hitting on 4-of-5 attempts from the field. The 24-year-old moved into a starting role with Seth Curry missing the game due to an ankle injury, and will likely move back into a bench role when Curry returns. Milton has averaged 12.9 points per game coming off the bench this season, but dating back to last season, has scored 19.4 points in games in which the guard has logged 30 minutes or more.