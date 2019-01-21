76ers' Shake Milton: Scores team-high 26 points
Milton totaled 26 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, a steal and a block across 35 minutes Saturday against Westchester.
Milton notched a double-double and was solid from the field, but the Blue Coats would fall 105-96 after a strong third quarter. Although Milton did finish the day with the team-lead in points scored, he also committed seven costly turnovers.
